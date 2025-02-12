A Chinese man sired a child in KAPCHORWA and fled - His 14-year old boy is looking for him (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - In the quiet hills of Kapchorwa, Uganda, 14-year-old Isaiah Kiplagat Chan carries a dream that has captivated many - a longing to find his Chinese father he has never met.

Chan's father left Uganda nearly 14 years ago when his mother, Joyce Fatuma Chebet, was just a week pregnant and disappeared from their lives, leaving only a memory - a small necklace that he gave his mother.





The necklace, treasured by the young Chan, serves as a symbol of blessing and a distant connection to the man he has never met.

“I believe he’s out there somewhere,” says Chan, clutching at the necklace. “Maybe one day, we’ll meet and I want to see him like other learners who are visited by their fathers.

Watch the story below.