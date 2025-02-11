Look at the shape of your head - LARRY MADOWO shares email he received from a racist Austrian man who wants him out of CNN!! This is the 10th email!







Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - CNN International correspondent, Larry Madowo, has once again found himself the target of a persistent racist critic from Austria, who appears obsessed with his presence on the international television.

Madowo took to social media to expose the latest attack, sharing a screenshot of an email from the man with the caption:

"My Austrian friend is back and he’s big mad. This is his 10th email to me since August."

In the email, the disgruntled viewer rants about his frustration whenever Madowo’s program airs, claiming it makes him want to turn off his TV.

He goes as far as accusing the Kenyan journalist of “destroying CNN International” and insists he should be taken off the air.

The relentless critic has also launched personal attacks, dismissing Madowo as "not a TV personality." In previous emails, he even whined about advertisements promoting African-focused programs like African Voices Changemakers, calling them “unbearable.”

Despite the racist harassment, Madowo remains unfazed, with supporters rallying behind him against the hate.

See the screenshot and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST