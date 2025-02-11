See how fraudster KHALIF KAIRO is having a good time in Dubai days after begging for financial help via a Paybill - Kenyans react (VIDEO)

Tuesday,
February 11, 2025 - Just days after tearfully pleading with Kenyans
to bail him out via a Paybill, embattled city car dealer Khalif Kairo is back
to living large - this time, in Dubai!
Kairo, who has been dragged to court multiple times for
defrauding clients by taking their money and failing to deliver cars, seems to
have bounced back faster than anyone expected.
In a video that has since gone viral, the controversial
businessman is seen riding a jet ski, grinning ear to ear, while his victims
continue to count their losses.
The flamboyant dealer claims that a close friend who runs a
tours company sponsored his luxury getaway, but Kenyans aren’t buying it.
Many of those who sent him their hard-earned money to help
with legal fees are now crying foul, accusing him of using the donations to
fund his high-flying lifestyle.
Watch the video and reactions below.
If it has an engine, i can probably drive it😃— khalif kairo (@KhalifKairo) February 9, 2025
Treat courtesy of my friends @YuvinalisT @jeff_yuvinalis pic.twitter.com/gjSNBAvNmQ
