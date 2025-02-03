Kenya Airways issues a statement after a disgruntled female passenger threw 3 used sanitary pads to staff members at JKIA during an altercation - Watch the VIDEO







Monday, February 3, 2025 - Below is a statement by Kenya Airways following an altercation between a female passenger and staff members at JKIA.

Our attention has been drawn to a social media video showing a verbal exchange between a passenger and a Kenya Airways agent at the transfer desk in Nairobi (NBO).

For context: The guest was traveling from Lagos to Nairobi, Paris, and Manchester.

On arrival in Nairobi for her connecting flight (Nairobi-Paris), it was discovered that she did not have a SCHENGEN Visa, which is a requirement for her to enter any European Union Country.

She was offered an alternative to travel through London and onward to Manchester, which she refused.

Upon further investigation, we have established that the video does not provide full context.

Unhappy with this option, the guest demanded accommodation, which Kenya Airways does not provide in cases where boarding is denied due to visa requirements.

It is the responsibility of passengers to ensure they have the necessary documentation for their journey.

In a distressing turn of events, the guest resorted to inappropriate behaviour by removing and throwing 3 used sanitary pads at our employees.

We strongly condemn such conduct. While we remain committed to delivering exceptional service, we expect all interactions to be based on mutual respect.

Our employees deserve to work in a safe and dignified environment, and we do not tolerate any abuse from our employees or guests.

The incident has been reported and is under investigation by the relevant security agencies. We are committed to taking the necessary steps to ensure the well-being and safety of our employees and guests at all times.

Video of the altercation.

Our attention has been drawn to several cases of inhuman treatments of Nigerian passengers in Nairobi by @KenyaAirways. A case of Ms. Omisore G. who flew from Manchester to Lagos, connecting-Man-CDG-NBO-LOS, only to be denied boarding in Nairobi on the 2nd leg of same ticket. pic.twitter.com/tco8K4wL7d — Tunde Moshood (@TundeMoshoody) February 2, 2025