SHOCK as activist BOB NJAGI reveals he was locked up with missing Wajir MCA YUSSUF HUSSEIN AHMED - Claims he was later murdered by state agents







Thursday, February 6, 2025 - The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Wajir Member of County Assembly (MCA), Yussuf Hussein, has deepened after activist Bob Njagi, one of the three individuals abducted in Kitengela last year, claimed he was held in the same location as him.

Speaking on Citizen TV, Njagi alleged that the MCA was brought in late at night on Friday, September 13th, 2024, and locked up next to his room.

Njagi claimed he peeped through the window and saw him.

“On the night when he was brought to that place, I remember very well that it was September 13 because I was keeping dates of abductions and I noticed somebody had been brought in the middle of the night which is not normal and the room that he was taken was next to mine,’’ he said.

“Through my own investigations, I found out that he was of Somali origin and immediately after being released, I did my own search and realized that on the same day, Friday, September 13, there was a man that was abducted in Enterprise Road and that is the same man who was brought to where we were,’’Njagi added.

Njagi stated that at the time of his release, the MCA, who had been missing for nearly six months was still in the hands of their abductors.

Although investigations are still ongoing to establish the whereabouts of the MCA, Njagi claims he was murdered and his body dumped in Wajir.

“Without fear of contradiction, I can say that when we left, he was there. Later on, I had that his body was found mutilated and dumped in Wajir,” he claimed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST