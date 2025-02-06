SHOCK as activist BOB NJAGI reveals he was locked up with missing Wajir MCA YUSSUF HUSSEIN AHMED - Claims he was later murdered by state agents

Thursday, February 6, 2025 - The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Wajir Member of County Assembly (MCA), Yussuf Hussein, has deepened after activist Bob Njagi, one of the three individuals abducted in Kitengela last year, claimed he was held in the same location as him.
Speaking on Citizen TV, Njagi alleged that the MCA was
brought in late at night on Friday, September 13th, 2024, and locked
up next to his room.
Njagi claimed he peeped through the window and saw him.
“On the night when he was brought to that place, I remember
very well that it was September 13 because I was keeping dates of abductions
and I noticed somebody had been brought in the middle of the night which is not
normal and the room that he was taken was next to mine,’’ he said.
“Through my own investigations, I found out that he was of
Somali origin and immediately after being released, I did my own search and
realized that on the same day, Friday, September 13, there was a man that was
abducted in Enterprise Road and that is the same man who was brought to where
we were,’’Njagi added.
Njagi stated that at the time of his release, the MCA, who had
been missing for nearly six months was still in the hands of their
abductors.
Although investigations are still ongoing to establish the
whereabouts of the MCA, Njagi claims he was murdered and his body dumped in
Wajir.
“Without fear of contradiction, I can say that when we
left, he was there. Later on, I had that his body was found mutilated and
dumped in Wajir,” he claimed.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
