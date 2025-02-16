KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH wants to exit local politics and relocate to South Africa - He has already moved his kids there







Sunday, February 16, 2025 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament and Majority Leader in Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, is reportedly considering relocating to South Africa with his family.

According to whispers in the political corridors, Ichung’wah has already moved his family down South as a precursor to his imminent exit.

Though he enjoys the trappings of power and takes life with a big spoon, he has been angered by the current ugly turn in politics since the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Ichung’wah sees no future in elective politics and believes his young family has a chance to start afresh in South Africa.

Look at how the media and blogger Aoko Otieno reported it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST