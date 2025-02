Sunday, February 16, 2025 - Energy Cabinet Secretary,Opiyo Wandayi, has stirred debate over his frequent meetings with Nashon Angudha, a notorious fake gold scammer, who has several active criminal cases in court, including one on robbery with violence.

Wandayi recently hosted the scammer in his office.

Word has it that investigative agencies have taken keen interest in their engangements.

See photos of the gold scammer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST