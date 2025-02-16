TRENDING!! Budding Kenyan rapper shuts down the Internet with fire LUHYA bars over KENDRICK LAMAR’s ‘Not Like Us’ beat (WATCH)







Sunday, February 16, 2025 - Bryce One, a budding Kenyan rapper, has taken social media by storm after dropping insane Luhya bars over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” beat!

His flawless flow and fire bars have left netizens speechless - who knew Luhya rap could sound this good?

Fans are calling it raw talent, praising his creativity and unique sound.

Could this be Kenya’s next big hip-hop star?

Keep an eye on this one!

Watch the video below.

Kendrick Lamar ❌

Wafularick Mkombero ✅ 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/buDuDOojj7 — CITY DIGEST. (@city_digest) February 16, 2025

