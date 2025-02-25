KIKUYU man arrested in Texas for shooting dead his 37-year old wife for cheating on him (PHOTO)







Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - Police in Killeen, Texas, have arrested a Kenyan national, John Gitau Mwangi, 42, in connection with the murder of his 37-year-old wife, Esther Gitau, who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a police report, officers responded to a welfare check on Friday, February 21, 2025, at around 7:16 p.m at a residence on the 3300 block of Lakecrest Drive.

Upon arrival, they discovered the woman’s body.

She was pronounced dead at 9:29 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Nicola James.

Two children were found inside the home and have since been taken to safety.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute that some friends suspect may have been infidelity.

Detectives from the Robbery-Homicide Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Mwangi, who was later apprehended at Fort Cavazos, a military post near Killeen.

He is currently being held at the Killeen City Jail as investigations continue.

