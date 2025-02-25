CCTV captures a notorious gang targeting newly opened bars and liquor stores in Ruaka - They are protected by rogue cops in the area (VIDEO)







Tuesday, 25 February 2025 - A gang in Ruaka is reported to be targeting newly opened bars and liquor stores, repeatedly stealing stock in a well-coordinated operation that has gone unchecked for over a year.

Victims say the criminals always use the same tactics to clear out alcohol and other valuable supplies.

Despite multiple thefts captured on CCTV, where the suspects hide their faces but display identical characteristics across incidents, no arrests have been made.

The gang is allegedly led by a bar owner who recycles stolen stock to establish new joints.





Concerns have been raised over possible police collusion, with business owners questioning how such a well-known criminal network continues to operate without consequence.

“I want to expose a gang in Ruaka which, once you open a bar, they have to come and steal your stock. They have stolen from several bars and wine & spirits shops over the last one year. Their MO is the same. They use the same vehicle, a black Noah and a silver one, which I suspect they car-hire and use fake number plates. All the CCTV footage from places they have robbed shows the same guys, although they hide their faces. But characteristics are the same from video to video. Their leader is allegedly a bar owner who uses the stolen stock to open new joints. They are well known, even by the cops, which begs the question: why has nothing been done about them for all that time? One would suspect they are well protected or working with the cops themselves. Kindly expose this, and hopefully, something might be done or action taken. Niliskia walifagilia mtu juzi stock. They don’t even know where to start, and all these are loans. Something needs to be done about these thieves”.

CCTV captures a notorious gang targeting newly opened bars and liquor stores in Ruaka - They are protected by rogue cops in the area pic.twitter.com/g6KS4eyFlz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 25, 2025

