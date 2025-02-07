VIDEO of multi-million brand new vehicles parked at USAID offices in Kisumu after all the employees were sent on leave







Friday, February 7, 2025 - A video has emerged showing high-end cars belonging to the US Agency for International Development (USAID) parked at the global organization’s offices in Kisumu after all the employees were sent on leave.

The fleet of guzzlers are estimated to cost between Ksh 20-23 million each.

The high-end Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport cars had just been acquired.

The sudden suspension of financial allocation to the US Agency for International Development by the American Government has plunged hundreds of thousands of Kenyans into a state of uncertainty and fear.

For many, the agency’s projects were lifelines, offering essential support in healthcare, education and economic development.

With the abrupt cessation of these vital programmes, approximately 40,000 direct and indirect employees now face an unsettling future, alongside countless others dependent on contractor engagements tied to USAID initiatives.

No way these are USAID vehicles? pic.twitter.com/FWhGFdfPDc — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 7, 2025