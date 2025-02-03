I don’t waste time. Let’s do it immediately we meet, I want to use you – Kenyan slay queen sparks reactions with bold confession (Watch VIDEO)







Monday, February 3, 2025 - A stunning Kenyan slay queen has sent social media into a frenzy with her unconventional take on modern dating.

Ditching traditional courtship rules, she boldly declared that she doesn’t believe in waiting a month or two to “know someone” before taking things to the next level.

According to her, dating isn’t about long-term commitment - it’s about quenching her thirst as soon as possible.

Marriage isn’t on her radar, so she sees no point in wasting time on endless dates and deep conversations.

Watch the video and reactions below. Hakuna kitu hulemea madem kama ovulation 😂 pic.twitter.com/PwUN7WYRYy — ꪻꫝꫀ ᧁ᥅ꫀꪖꪻ ꫝꫀ᥅ꪮᦔ (@moruribrian) February 2, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST