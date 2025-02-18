KARANGU MURAYA accused of trying to coerce Mwiki OCS to arrest a woman who is housing his wife after she ran away from their matrimonial home

Tuesday, February 18,
2025 - Controversial Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist, Karangu
Muraya, is reportedly using police to intimidate a woman who rescued his wife
after she threatened to commit suicide on Friday night.
The kind-hearted woman identified as Tata Essy on Tiktok has
been housing Karangu’s wife Trizah Njeri in Mwiki.
According to social media personality Wanja Nyarari, Karangu
tried to coerce Mwiki OCS to arrest Essy on trumped-up charges.
However, the OCS refused to meddle in Karangu’s marital
affairs.
The Mwiki police boss said he was not a village elder to
handle such petty issues.
Karangu has been begging his wife to go back home, promising
that they will solve their marital issues amicably.
However, the singer’s estranged wife has made it clear that
she is not going back to her matrimonial.
Tiktokers have raised over Ksh 1 million for her to start life afresh.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments