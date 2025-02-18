Here is MARTHA KARUA’s advice to young couples keen on marriage that has sparked debate

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Veteran politician and Senior Counsel Martha Karua is calling on young couples to consider prenuptial agreements or joint property ownership when acquiring assets.
In Kenya, prenups remain an unfamiliar concept, with
most couples overlooking them.
However, according to Karua, a former family lawyer, it’s
time for change.
A prenuptial agreement (prenup) is a legally
binding contract signed before marriage, outlining how assets, debts, and
financial matters will be handled in case of divorce or death.
Karua argues that prenups provide clarity and prevent
disputes, ensuring fairness for both partners.
“I think people should have prenups to avoid tussles later.
In Kenya, women had to fight hard to get their rightful share. In the past,
salaries and property were controlled by husbands, leaving women vulnerable.
“Even today, most assets are still registered under men’s
names,” Karua shared on the Financial Incorrect podcast.
She emphasized that both partners don’t need to be
earning to have a prenup or joint property.
“If you’re a stay-at-home mom raising kids and managing the
home, you’re contributing just as much,” she noted.
Karua added that a prenup doesn’t diminish love or trust,
but rather offers protection.
“If you don’t want a prenup, at least register assets in
joint names.
It’s not about trust—it’s about securing your future in case
the unexpected happens.”
