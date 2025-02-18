Here is MARTHA KARUA’s advice to young couples keen on marriage that has sparked debate







Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Veteran politician and Senior Counsel Martha Karua is calling on young couples to consider prenuptial agreements or joint property ownership when acquiring assets.

In Kenya, prenups remain an unfamiliar concept, with most couples overlooking them.

However, according to Karua, a former family lawyer, it’s time for change.

A prenuptial agreement (prenup) is a legally binding contract signed before marriage, outlining how assets, debts, and financial matters will be handled in case of divorce or death.

Karua argues that prenups provide clarity and prevent disputes, ensuring fairness for both partners.

“I think people should have prenups to avoid tussles later. In Kenya, women had to fight hard to get their rightful share. In the past, salaries and property were controlled by husbands, leaving women vulnerable.

“Even today, most assets are still registered under men’s names,” Karua shared on the Financial Incorrect podcast.

She emphasized that both partners don’t need to be earning to have a prenup or joint property.

“If you’re a stay-at-home mom raising kids and managing the home, you’re contributing just as much,” she noted.

Karua added that a prenup doesn’t diminish love or trust, but rather offers protection.

“If you don’t want a prenup, at least register assets in joint names.

It’s not about trust—it’s about securing your future in case the unexpected happens.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST