Late Malava MP MALULU INJEDI spoke about death in his last public address - See what he told RUTO







Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Malava Member of Parliament, Moses Malulu Injendi, passed away while receiving treatment at Aga Khan Hospital on Monday, February 17th, following a prolonged illness.

His death was confirmed by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, who described Injendi as a committed and selfless leader.

A staunch ally of President William Ruto, Injendi was known for his unwavering loyalty to the Head of State.

He often spoke about Ruto’s role in shaping his political career, crediting him for supporting his bids in 2013, 2017, and 2022.

At a past public event, Injendi made headlines with a bold declaration of loyalty: “Even in death, I will support the president.”

"The pastor has said that the president could be walking with some MPs but in the end will find himself alone in Heaven.

“I want to confirm to you, president, that when you will be in heaven, I will also be there," Injendi declared.

Referencing the biblical story of Moses leading the Israelites to Canaan, Injendi encouraged Ruto to stay focused on his leadership mission.

“Do not look back; keep your eyes ahead. Just like Moses led the Israelites, you are leading us to Canaan,” he said.

President Ruto mourned Injendi as a passionate advocate for education and equal opportunities, hailing his dedication to public service.

“I am saddened by the death of a friend and colleague, Mheshimiwa Malulu Injendi.

“He was a believer in equal opportunities, a diligent and focused leader, and a passionate advocate for education.

“He will be remembered for his commitment to public service," Ruto stated.

