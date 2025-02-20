KAMBA woman arrested for hacking her mother to death as grandchild watched in horror







Thursday, February 20, 2025 - A 43-year-old woman, Kamanthe Makato, has been arrested for the brutal murder of her mother on February 18, 2025, in Matiliku village, Makueni County.

The victim, 71-year-old Mukeli Makato, was fetching firewood with her grandchild when Kamanthe joined them.

A misunderstanding erupted between the mother and daughter escalating into a violent frenzy that ended in horror as Kamanthe violently attacked her mother, hacking her to death.

The terrified grandchild fled the scene, screaming for help. Responding swiftly to the distress call, police officers arrived to find Mukeli's lifeless body lying in a pool of blood, bearing multiple deep cuts from her head down to her legs.

The murder weapon, a blood-stained panga, was recovered at the scene and retained as exhibit.

The victim's body was moved to Kilome Nursing Home Hospital Morgue, where it awaits autopsy.

Kamanthe is currently undergoing processing for her impending court appearance.

