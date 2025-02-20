Eldoret court sentences woman to 35 years in jail for stabbing her drunk husband to death - See her reaction in court (PHOTO)







Thursday, February 20, 2025 - The High Court in Eldoret has sentenced 25-year-old Dorcas Ntinyari to 35 years in prison for fatally stabbing her husband, Felix Otieno, following a domestic dispute.

Justice Nyakundi, while delivering the ruling, expressed concern over the rising cases of domestic violence across the country, terming the trend alarming.

Ntinyari, a mother of two, was found guilty of murdering her husband on November 8th, 2023, at Kipkaren Estate in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County.

According to court records, she stabbed Otieno once in the chest at her sister’s house, where she had sought refuge after frequent disputes with him.

The fatal attack led to his instant death.

The prosecution detailed that the couple had argued the night before the incident, prompting Ntinyari to leave their home.

The following day, a reportedly intoxicated Otieno pursued her to her sister’s residence, where he found the door locked.

Impatient, he attempted to force his way in, demanding some of the items among them a phone and sandals that his wife had taken away.

In her defense, Ntinyari, through lawyer Tariko Kiptoo, pleaded for leniency, arguing that she acted in self-defense.

However, the court found her guilty and handed her a 35-year prison term.

