





Thursday, February 20, 2025- A Kenya Methodist University (KeMU) student was reportedly attacked in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday by unknown assailants on a motorbike near the main campus in Meru.

The student sustained serious injuries and is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

This is said to be the second such incident in two weeks, following a similar attack on a female student who was also badly injured.

While some students had planned to hold protests over the rising insecurity, the student council is reportedly attempting to block the demonstrations.

Instead of allowing comrades to exercise their right to picket, the student council, widely seen as acting under the influence of the university administration, has called for a meeting at the university chapel to address the matter.

The move is being viewed as a deliberate effort to suppress protests, with growing suspicion that the administration is working behind the scenes to prevent any form of protest.

CCTV captures a student being attacked by motorbike-riding thugs near Kenya Methodist University main campus as insecurity in the learning institution escalates pic.twitter.com/IM8AGrybHn — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 20, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST