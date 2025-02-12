Has SABINA JOY been shut down? GEOFFREY MOSIRIA clears the air with a cheeky offer for men – LOOK!







Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Nairobi County Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria, has set the record straight after rumors spread that legendary entertainment joint, Sabina Joy, had been shut down.

A few weeks ago, Mosiria was spotted holding the club’s famous signage, sparking speculation that he was behind the alleged closure.

A video also surfaced showing him outside the premises, further fueling the narrative.

However, according to the Chief Officer Sabina Joy is very much open for business.

He explained that he only removed the signage because it was obstructing pedestrian movement.

“The place is still running. We just took down the sign so people could walk freely,” he clarified.

He even added a humorous touch, stating that Sabina Joy is untouchable.

“You can’t touch a legend. If you do, men will hit the streets - and don’t ask me why,” he joked.

To prove he meant no harm, Mosiria even offered to drop a pin location for 'lost revellers'

