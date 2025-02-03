DCI parades faces of 5 prime suspects in the murder of Molo activist RICHARD OTIENO - 2 are goons allied to area MP KIMANI KURIA







Monday, February 3, 2025 - DCI detectives have rounded up five suspects connected to the gruesome murder of Molo activist, Richard Otieno, that occurred on the night of January 18, 2025.

3 prime suspects Geoffrey Mavado, John Ndegwa and Jorim Ngonga Sura, are believed to have been directly involved in the brutal killing.

The other two; Clinton Simantu alias Muiruri and Peter Mwaniki alias Pinchez are bodaboda operators who have been identified as the persons who ferried the hitmen to and from the scene of crime.

Earlier on November 8, 2024, Geoffrey Mavado and John Ndegwa had been arrested and charged for assaulting the deceased, and were sentenced to a one year probation period.

They are believed to be goons allied to the area MP, Kimani Kuria.

The suspects attacked Richard for criticizing Kuria’s leadership.

In the course of the homicide probe, the two were forensically placed at the scene of crime, and crucial evidence has been collected to aid their prosecution.

All the suspects have been taken to custody and are being processed for arraignment.

Meanwhile, the investigators drawn from the Homicide Directorate, Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau and Operations are interrogating the case further with a view to bring any more suspects to book.

Below are photos of the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.