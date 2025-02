Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Former Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome, made a public appearance at a funeral in Giaki, Meru County, on Wednesday, months after his resignation in July 2024 following intense criticism over the handling of widespread anti-Government protests, during which dozens of young people were killed.

Koome disappeared from the public limelight after his resignation, choosing to live a quiet life.

