Did powerful individuals in the Government have a hand in CHEBUKATI’s death? SHOCKING REVELATIONS from AOKO OTIENO as his family says they don’t know the cause of his death







Friday, February 21, 2025 - A few months ago, trusted blogger Aoko Otieno informed the public about Wafula Chebukati’s deteriorating health after he disappeared from the public limelight.

Aoko, in a tweet, revealed that Chebukati had an eye problem for a while and used to seek treat treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital.

However, his health deteriorated after powerful individuals in the current regime allegedly used his wife, who holds a senior role in President Ruto’s government, to change his medication.

The unmanned powerful individuals wanted to tame Chebukati because they knew he would one day spill the beans on what transpired during the contentious 2022 Presidential elections.

Chebukati’s health deteriorated after his medication was allegedly changed by his wife without his knowledge and he was flown to Germany for head surgery after developing inexplicable migraines.

His health went from bad to worse after he returned to the country from Germany.

Chebukati died on Thursday night while in the Intensive Care Unit.

His family said in a press statement that they are yet to know the cause of his death.

Check out Aoko’s tweet.

