More trouble for septic tank killer SARAH WAIRIMU COHEN as court denies her bail - The evidence presented by the prosecution is overwhelming







Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Kibera High Court has denied Sarah Wairimu Cohen a bond after the prosecution opposed her release.

Wairimu, the widow of the late Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen will be remanded at Langata Women's Prison until two key witnesses testify.

She murdered her husband on the 19th of July 2019 in the Lower Kabete area within Nairobi County.

In a ruling delivered on Tuesday by Hon. Lady Justice Diana Kavedza, the court ruled that the prosecution proved with sufficient evidence that there may be a likelihood of witness intimidation and interference.

Justice Kavedza stated that Sarah's case is of public interest where a life was lost in the most heinous manner.

"It is my considered view therefore that the principal of justice and public interest out way the accused right to liberty at this stage" ruled justice Kavedza.

She further stated that the court must safeguard the trial’s integrity by protecting witnesses and preventing potential interference.

The Court declined the accused's application for bail and stated that the accused shall remain in custody until after the two key witnesses have testified.

Wairimu was re-arrested after the DPP, Renson Ingonga, reviewed the murder case and determined that there was sufficient evidence to charge her with murder.

The case was prosecuted by SADPP Vincent Monda, SADPP Gikui Gichuhi, ADPP Sarah Ogweno, PC Peris Maina, and PC Livia Gachanja.

The matter will be mentioned on 26th February 2025 for pre trial directions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST