Nowhere to hide! PS KORIR SING’OEI under fire for sharing AI-Generated CNN video praising RUTO’s role in Sudan Peace diplomacy







Friday, February 21, 2025 - Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Dr. Korir Sing’oei is facing backlash after posting an AI-generated deepfake video on his official X account, falsely portraying Kenya’s role in Sudan’s peace diplomacy.

The manipulated video, styled as a CNN broadcast, featured renowned journalist Fareed Zakaria allegedly praising Kenya’s peace efforts.

In his caption, Sing’Oei wrote: "For the fake analysts who doubt the good faith of Kenya’s peace diplomacy, here is a cogent assessment by CNN’s Foreign Policy expert, Fareed Zakaria."





Following backlash from Kenyans, an embarrassed Sing’oei deleted the post that had amassed over 60,000 views.

The PS has since apologized for the gaffe but the damage is already done.





This blunder adds to Kenya’s growing list of diplomatic setbacks, including the mishandling of the M23 rebel situation in Congo, Raila Odinga’s failed bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship, and the controversial Rapid Support Forces meeting at KICC.

