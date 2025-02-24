Gloves off as KINDIKI slams GACHAGUA for linking RUTO to plot to oust Chief Justice MARTHA KOOME







Monday, February 24, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has launched a scathing attack on his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, labeling him the "godfather of ethnicity and tribalism" in a heated exchange over the fate of Chief Justice Martha Koome.

This is after Gachagua claimed that President William Ruto is allegedly orchestrating Koome’s removal as part of a broader political strategy ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at a church service in Nyeri on Sunday, February 23rd, Gachagua accused Ruto of targeting the Mount Kenya region by undermining Koome’s leadership in the Judiciary and urged the Meru community to resist what he termed an assault on their representation in Government.

Responding via his official X account on Monday, February 24th, Kindiki dismissed Gachagua’s remarks as an attempt to inject ethnic division into a purely constitutional matter.

“Removal of a judge from office is a constitutional process, not a political or ethnic issue,” Kindiki stated, emphasizing the need for legal arguments rather than tribal rhetoric.

Kindiki also took an indirect jab at Gachagua’s brand of regional mobilization, questioning the fate of judges without ethnic backers.

“Who defends the judges who may be innocent but do not have ethnic godfathers?” he asked.

Meanwhile, the legal battle over Koome’s future continues.

On Friday, February 21st, the High Court in Nairobi temporarily halted the Judicial Service Commission from reviewing petitions seeking the removal of Koome and her Supreme Court colleagues.

The ruling came after Justice Njoki Ndung’u petitioned the court to suspend any proceedings targeting the seven Supreme Court judges.

