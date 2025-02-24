Ignore the rumors! WAFULA CHEBUKATI’s family finally reveals the cause of the former IEBC Chair’s death!







Monday, February 24, 2025 - Former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati succumbed to complications arising from a recurring tumor, his family has confirmed.

Chebukati had been re-admitted to the hospital on February 12th, 2025, after a routine check-up in December 2024 revealed the tumor had returned.

His condition worsened, and he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he suffered a cardiac arrest on February 20.

Addressing speculation surrounding his death, a family spokesperson dismissed claims circulating on social media that Chebukati had been declared clinically dead without informing his immediate family.

“At no time was the immediate family called upon and informed he was clinically dead,” the spokesperson clarified.

The family has scheduled a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death as they finalize burial preparations.

Chebukati will be laid to rest on March 8th, 2025, at his home in Kitale.

The Kenyan DAILY POST