BIG SQUARE restaurant operations manager, KEVIN GITONGA, impregnated a waitress and abandoned her - A whistleblower spills the beans! The working environment is toxic







Monday, February 24, 2025 - Employees at popular fast-food franchise Big Square have reached out to expose what they describe as a toxic work environment, one marred by racism, exploitation and verbal abuse, with a leadership culture that thrives on intimidation rather than professionalism, where those in power openly mistreat both employees and suppliers without fear of consequences.

Speaking out is met with threats, job insecurity, or outright dismissal, all under the leadership of an Asian Managing Director, whose management, they say, has fostered a culture where discrimination is normalized, complaints are silenced and workers endure mistreatment simply to keep their jobs.

HR, finance, and operations managers, instead of acting as safeguards for fairness and accountability, are said to be reinforcing these injustices creating a workplace where harassment is ignored, toxic relationships influence career progression and financial disputes are used as a means of control.

The allegations go beyond just mistreatment of staff as some suppliers, too, have reportedly faced public humiliation, with one source recounting how a supplier was recently shouted at in the boardroom in front of other company officials.

Employees claim that the hostility extends to financial matters, with some workers allegedly being denied payments owed to them for questionable reasons.

One former marketing manager, described as highly competent, is said to have resigned after being denied close to Ksh 300,000 in payments.

Beyond financial grievances, concerns about abuse of power are also emerging.

One senior manager is alleged to have engaged in an intimate relationship with a junior employee (previously a waitress) resulting in the birth of a child, whom he is accused of failing to support, aggravating resentment among staff who feel that personal relationships dictate professional advancement within the company.







What started as quiet frustrations among employees is now turned into an avalanche of revelations, with more voices coming forward to share their experiences.

As the claims continue to surface, one thing is becoming increasingly clear. These are not just a few isolated incidents but a deeply entrenched culture of mistreatment that has gone unchecked a long time.

"Dear Cyprian. It's time to shed light on the reality behind the scenes at Big Square. The company has gained a reputation not just for its food but for the toxic culture enabled by its leadership. Under an Indian MD, Priyan Kolapara (PK), employees and even suppliers face an environment filled with racism, sexism, and verbal abuse… a reality many have silently endured.

Just this morning, a supplier was publicly shouted at in the boardroom. This culture is reinforced by HR leads Sandra and Clive, Finance Manager Mufid, and Operations Manager Kevin, who create a hostile atmosphere instead of fostering a fair and respectful workplace.

This Kevin even fathered a child with one of his juniors who was once a waiter, and they say that he does not take care of the child. The situation is so dire that even a highly competent marketing manager left after witnessing the toxicity firsthand. She was reportedly denied close to 300K in owed payments over questionable excuses.

Big Square needs to be held accountable. No one should have to work in an environment where abuse, favouritism, and discrimination thrive. I know if you post, there are people who will open up about the toxicity of that place."

The Kenyan DAILY POST