GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatu, Money Fest, runs out of fuel in the middle of a busy road - The bad economy is not sparing even the President's son (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 13, 2025 - A video of Money Fest, a flashy matatu owned by President William Ruto's George, running out of fuel along a busy road has gone viral on social media.

The infamous matatu, known for its flashy design and past controversies, left passengers stranded as touts were forced to push it to the nearest petrol station.

The matatu, which recently switched routes from Ongata Rongai to Embakasi after undergoing refurbishment, has been making waves in the transport industry.

However, this latest incident sparked amusement and surprise, with onlookers questioning how a vehicle owned by a wealthy individual could run out of fuel.

In the footage, stunned bystanders watched as conductors struggled to push the matatu while passengers looked on.

The situation became even more ironic considering Money Fest has been perceived as a high-end matatu meant to dominate Nairobi’s PSV scene.

Watch the video.

GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatu, Money Fest, runs out of fuel in the middle of a busy road - The bad economy is not sparing even the President's son pic.twitter.com/UyMfcnYSUY — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 13, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST