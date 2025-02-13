Popular Kisumu deejay escapes death by a whisker after being stabbed by his girlfriend - They were last seen together partying (PHOTOs)







Thursday, February 13, 2025 - A Kisumu-based deejay is nursing injuries after he was stabbed by his girlfriend on the left chest, following an argument that almost turned deadly.

DJ Drexler, who is popular in Kisumu’s entertainment scene, was last seen partying together with his girlfriend before the tragic incident happened.

It is alleged that the deejay was confronted by his girlfriend after she discovered that he was cheating on her, leading to a fight.

Drexler’s attack comes at a time when cases of violence against men are on the rise in the country.

See photos of the victim.

The Kenyan DAILY POST