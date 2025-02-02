Gen Z GOLIATH speaks about the viral video of himself playing with a lioness at the zoo in DUBAI – See his statement







Sunday, February 2, 2025 - Bradley Marongo, aka Gen Z Goliath, has spoken out after a video of him playing with a lioness in Dubai alongside the Zam Zam brothers went viral.

The clip sparked controversy, with some Kenyans accusing him of demeaning himself for money. However, Bradley was quick to shut down the critics, stating that it was all just entertainment.

"What you saw was just me having fun and creating content—nothing more, nothing less," he clarified.

Here is the video.

A viral video shows Kenyan content creator Bradley Barongo popularly known as 'Gen Z Goliath' down on all fours, imitating an animal’s posture while play-wrestling with a pet lioness in Dubai as spectators filmed the moment in amusement. pic.twitter.com/xLs3niDvwb — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) February 1, 2025

Read the statement below.





