Prominent Kikuyu businessman rescues depressed comedian HENRY DESAGU as his mental health deteriorates (PHOTOs)







Sunday, February 2, 2025 - Comedian and actor Ithagu Kibicho, widely known as Henry Desagu, has been rescued by popular Kikuyu businessman Mofarm JM as his mental health deteriorates.

Mofarm shared photos of Desagu in a state of confusion and said it was painful to see him suffering.

“May God help Henry Desagu. It’s painful to see my friend down and suffering,” he posted on his Facebook account.

Last year, Desagu was almost run over by cars while walking aimlessly in the middle of the road.

He was rescued by a well-wisher who recognized him.

Desagu sunk into alcoholism after his fortunes dwindled, leading him to depression.





