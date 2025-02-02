Find someone to be childlike with’- BETTY KYALLO says as she spends quality time with her Gen Z boyfriend (PHOTOs)







Sunday, February 2, 2025 - Media personality Betty Kyallo is head over heels in love - and she’s making sure everyone knows it!

The 35-year-old TV star has been serving couple goals with her much younger boyfriend, sharing playful snaps on social media.

In a cheeky post, Betty encouraged her fans to “find someone to be childlike with” as she goofed around with her Gen Z lover.

While some fans cheered her on, others couldn’t help but point out the noticeable age gap.

Looks like Betty is unbothered and is living her best life with her young king!

Check out the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST