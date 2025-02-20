Heartbreaking VIDEOs of pupils choking on fumes after rogue cops lobbed teargas inside a school compound in Meru

Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Police in Meru fired tear gas inside Njukinjiru Primary School in North Imenti Constituency, forcing young pupils to flee in panic as they choked on the chemical fumes.
The chaotic scenes unfolded when officers attempted to
disperse Nkabune residents protesting over the deplorable state of the Liga Ria
Ndemi-Kathurine-Nkabune TTI road.
As protestors sought refuge inside the school compound,
police pursued them and lobbed tear gas canisters, exposing children to the
noxious smoke while classes were in session.
Pupils, some crying and gasping for air, abandoned their
desks and ran in different directions, desperately searching for water to
relieve the stinging effects.
Teachers and staff scrambled to evacuate the distressed
children, with many seeking refuge at Kirige Day School.
However, the disruption spread, forcing learning there to be
suspended for the rest of the afternoon.
Upon receiving frantic calls about the tear gas incident,
alarmed parents rushed to Njukinjiru Primary School, where they found their
children in visible distress, coughing uncontrollably and struggling to
breathe.
Parents and residents have condemned the police for
endangering schoolchildren, questioning why officers resorted to extreme
measures without considering the presence of minors.
Watch videos.
Pupils Choke on Stinging Fumes as Police Lob Tear Gas Inside School Compound in Meru— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) February 20, 2025
Police in Meru fired tear gas inside Njukinjiru Primary School in North Imenti Constituency, forcing young pupils to flee in panic as they choked on the chemical fumes.
The chaotic scenes… pic.twitter.com/uyxPOLLndH
The
Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments