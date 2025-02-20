Freedom!! KARANGU MURAYA’s estranged wife, TRIZAH NJERI, excited after she was introduced to make-up and pedicure after leaving her toxic marriage (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Karangu Muraya’s estranged wife, Trizah Njeri, seems to be enjoying freedom after she walked out of her toxic marriage last weekend.

The mother of three is being housed by her long-time friend Essy, a popular Tiktoker, in Kasarani.

Essy has introduced Trizah to make-up and pedicure and she seems excited about it.

Karangu had denied her freedom to apply beauty products and access social media, reducing her to a village wife.

Watch the video.

