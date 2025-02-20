Trending! These School Girls’ “Mapangale” dance video has got Kenyans talking - Focus on the girl in the middle (WATCH)







Thursday, February 20, 2025 - You’ve probably seen the viral Mapangale dance challenge, but these schoolgirls just took it to another level.

Their unmatched energy, perfect chemistry, and hilarious expressions have left netizens in stitches.

One girl, in particular, stole the show with her over-the-top stunts and raw passion, making her an instant online sensation!

Kenyans can’t get enough, with some joking that if these girls put half as much effort into their studies as they did in this dance, they’d be unbeatable.

Watch the video below.

