Drama as CHERARGEI’s cheeky ‘7 rounds’ joke on RAILA ODINGA’s AU defeat cracks up Senators (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei had the Senate cracking up with his hilarious take on Raila Odinga’s loss in the African Union Commission Chairperson elections.

During the February 15th polls in Addis Ababa, Raila battled Djibouti’s Mahamoud Ali Youssouf for six grueling rounds before bowing out.

While praising Baba’s resilience, Cherargei quipped:

"Mr. Speaker, it’s not easy to go seven rounds.

"We know people who go 1 minute and 59 seconds, but Baba managed seven rounds!"

His cheeky analogy had Senators howling with laughter, proving once again that Kenyan politics never lacks drama and entertainment!

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST