Love is in the air! Watch WILLY PAUL serenading DJ MO and SIZE 8 at their glamorous private wedding (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Gospel power couple DJ Mo and Size 8 tied the knot in an exclusive black-and-white-themed wedding on February 18, 2025, at the luxurious JS Meadows, Sigona.

The intimate yet glamorous ceremony comes just days after they publicly reconciled following last year’s dramatic split.

Close family and industry friends witnessed the emotional vows.

Controversial singer Willy Paul was among the guests and he even serenaded the newlyweds with one of his famous ballads.

Watch the video below.

