DPP drops criminal charges against IAN NJOROGE, the University student who assaulted a traffic police officer after he forgave him







Thursday, February 20, 2025 - The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has dropped criminal charges against Ian Njoroge, a student at the Technical University of Kenya.

The case was withdrawn after police officer Jacob Ogendo, the complainant, informed the court that he had forgiven Njoroge for assaulting him.

Presiding magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi formally discharged Njoroge, who had faced charges of robbery with violence and assaulting a police officer.

The withdrawal was made under Section 204 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), leading to his release.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is believed to have influenced the reconciliation, revealing last year that Ogendo, who once served as his security detail, was open to forgiving the young man.

Njoroge was caught on camera attacking Ogendo with kicks and blows after the officer allegedly demanded a Ksh 10,000 bribe, which the student claimed he could not afford.

The Kenyan DAILY POST