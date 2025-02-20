Panic among mutura lovers in the city after a mutura vendor was caught with a dead cat in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 20, 2025 - A rogue mutura vendor was caught red-handed carrying a dead cat in Nairobi CBD during a cleanup supervision led by the Nairobi County Chief Environment Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria.

According to Mosiria, he was alerted about a man carrying a dead cat, suspected to be a mutura vendor.

Upon interrogation, the rogue vendor confessed that he slaughters cats and uses the meat to prepare the delicacy.

Mosiria urged city residents to be extra-cautious about the food they eat in the streets.

“During a night cleanup supervision, I was alerted about a man carrying a dead cat, and immediately, a crowd which had gathered suspected that he could be one of the mtura vendors who allegedly use cat meat to prepare the delicacy, a concern fueled by long-standing rumors about some unscrupulous food vendors engaging in such practices. I urge everyone to be extra cautious about where they buy street food. If you ever notice anything suspicious, report it to the authorities to help maintain food safety and protect public health,” he tweeted.

Watch the video.

During a night cleanup supervision, I was alerted about a man carrying a dead cat, and immediately, a crowd which had gathered suspected that he could be one of the mtura vendors who allegedly use cat meat to prepare the delicacy, a concern fueled by long-standing rumors about… pic.twitter.com/KF6tGVglvq — Geoffrey Mosiria (@HonMosiria) February 20, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST