





Thursday, February 20, 2025 - A police report has been filed against a man who identifies himself as a forex trader under the names "Flossin" or "Trevor Dyan" on Instagram, after he allegedly fled the scene of a hit-and-run accident outside Habanos Lounge on Saturday night.

The suspect, whose real name is Kevin Maranga, was reportedly intoxicated at the time, nearly knocking down two pedestrians before crashing into a Suzuki Alto.

The vehicle he was driving, a Toyota saloon registered as KDN 913N, was involved in the incident.

The damaged vehicle belongs to a taxi business operator and was being driven by an employee who has since reported the matter at Kiambu Police Station.

His employer is now demanding that he covers the repair costs.

The victim contends that there is credible reason to suspect that law enforcement officers have deliberately abandoned the case after officers allegedly pocketed a bribe from the suspect.

“Hey Cyprian. Please nianikie uyu jamaa. He says he does forex anajiita flossing pale IG. The guy was drunk on Saturday pale Habanos; he almost killed two people, ni kuruka waliruka. Then he ended up hitting my car and ran away... now my boss is on my neck, me sijui nitatoa wapi pesa ya kumtengenezea gari. He says he does forex anajiita flossing pale IG. The guy was drunk on Saturday pale Habanos; he almost killed two people, ni kuruka waliruka. Then he ended up hitting my car and ran away... now my boss is on my neck, me sijui nitatoa wapi pesa ya kumtengenezea gari. The police but nikama the guy paid them handsomely; waliachana na iyo kesi ivo. Me sasa mwenye gari anataka kunifunga na sina pesa naeza mtengenezea gari yake. I even have his phone number but nigga doesn't pick calls yet he claims to be a forex bigfish.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST