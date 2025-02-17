Trending!! Kenyan content creator captures an accident behind him while filming a TikTok dance video - See his unbelievable reaction (VIDEO)







Monday, February 17, 2025 - A Kenyan TikToker got more than he bargained for while filming a roadside dance video - accidentally capturing a dramatic crash behind him!

In the now-viral clip, he’s grooving to a popular reggae jam on a busy road when, out of the blue, a car knocks down a motorbike rider behind him.

A crowd rushes to the scene… but guess what? The TikToker doesn’t even flinch! He keeps dancing like nothing happened.

Netizens can’t get enough of the irony - because clearly, nobody can stop reggae!

