Watch the scary moment a ferry almost drifted into deep Indian Ocean waters at the Likoni crossing with passengers onboard (VIDEO)



Monday, February 3, 2025 - A ferry at the Likoni crossing caused anxious moments on Sunday, January 2nd, after drifting off its scheduled path due to strong winds into deep Indian Ocean waters.

Passengers, that were on board, feared a potential disaster before rescue efforts saw the vessel safely tugged back to shore.

Authorities swiftly managed the situation, ensuring all passengers disembarked safely.

Watch the video below.

