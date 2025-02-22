TRENDING!! Viral PHOTO of a Mzungu LADY Tourist and Maasai boy sparks mixed reactions online - See the PHOTO and reactions!



Saturday, February 22, 2025 - A heartwarming photo of a smiling white woman playfully tossing a young Maasai boy into the air has gone viral, but not without controversy.

While the image initially appears innocent, eagle-eyed netizens have pointed out something unusual - the boy’s feet remain dusty while his hands appear freshly washed.

This detail has sparked debate, with many questioning why only his hands were cleaned instead of giving him a full bath.

The fact the boy was made to wash his hand before the photo has stirred racial undertones.

See the photo and reactions below.



The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments