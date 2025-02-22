TRENDING!! Viral PHOTO of a Mzungu LADY Tourist and Maasai boy sparks mixed reactions online - See the PHOTO and reactions!

Saturday, February 22, 2025 - A heartwarming photo of a smiling white woman playfully tossing a young Maasai boy into the air has gone viral, but not without controversy.
While the image initially appears innocent, eagle-eyed
netizens have pointed out something unusual - the boy’s feet remain dusty while
his hands appear freshly washed.
This detail has sparked debate, with many questioning why
only his hands were cleaned instead of giving him a full bath.
The fact the boy was made to wash his hand before the photo
has stirred racial undertones.
See the photo and reactions below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments