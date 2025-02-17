BUSTED!! A Senior Government official arrested by EACC detectives after receiving a bribe! See how he was recorded secretly (VIDEO)







Monday, February 17, 2025 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested Japheth Ouko Mayore Isaboke, the Principal Prosecution Counsel in charge of ODPP Kilgoris, on allegations of soliciting a Ksh 50, 000 bribe from a businessman in exchange for fast-tracking a court case.

The amount was negotiated downwards to Ksh 40, 000.

The complainant refused to pay the bribe and instead reported the matter to the EACC.

The Commission conducted an operation that led to the arrest of the suspect on Sunday 16th February 2025 while receiving Ksh 20, 000 as part of the bribe.

He was held at Kisii Police Station and later released on Ksh 30,000 cash bail pending the finalization of the investigation.

Watch the video of the rogue Government official receiving the bribe.

EACC ARRESTS SENIOR PROSECUTOR FOR BRIBERY IN KILGORIS



The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested Japheth Ouko Mayore Isaboke, the Principal Prosecution Counsel in charge of ODPP Kilgoris, on allegations of soliciting a Kes50,000 bribe from a businessman in… pic.twitter.com/MRmLrFgFmy — EACC (@EACCKenya) February 17, 2025