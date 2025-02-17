PHOTO!! Isiolo man abducted alongside a minor by suspected state agents - They were bundled into a Probox







Monday, February 17, 2025 - A family in Kambi Garba, Isiolo, is in distress after Bonaya Guyo was allegedly abducted by unidentified men believed to be Government agents.

According to the family, the incident occurred on Wednesday morning when the abductors, in a Probox vehicle, took Bonaya and a minor before speeding off.

Bonaya’s pregnant wife, Ganno Guyo, claimed she was harassed during the ordeal and expressed concern for the boy, who is under medical treatment.

The family reported the case to Isiolo Police Station (OB No. 19, Feb 13, 2025), but claim police deny any knowledge of their whereabouts.

Witnesses, including local leaders, are urging the Government to produce the two or take them to court if accused of any crime.

Authorities have not issued a statement on the incident

The Kenyan DAILY POST