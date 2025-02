Monday, February 17, 2025 - Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a notorious scammer who has been targeting gullible job seekers.

He sends messages to random Kenyans, claiming that he is a truck driver looking for a turn boy.

Once his victims fall into the trap, he demands a registration fee.

The suspect was arrested by DCI in Mariakani after several complaints from some of his victims.

See his photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST