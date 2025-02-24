SHOCK as UHURU’s man admits RUTO is likely to be re-elected despite endorsing MATIANG’I for the presidency in 2027







Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has raised concerns over growing divisions within the opposition, warning that continued infighting could all but guarantee President William Ruto a second term in 2027.

Speaking on NTV on Monday, February 24th, Kioni lamented the instability within both the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the main opposition party, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

He argued that internal discord was undermining efforts to mount a formidable challenge against the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Kioni highlighted ODM’s internal split, with one faction aligning with Ruto’s Government and the other remaining firmly in opposition.

“We now have ODM A and ODM B. ODM B has decided to back the current regime, while ODM A remains in opposition,” he observed.

He noted a similar divide within UDA.

“Within UDA, we have UDA A, which supports the government, and UDA B, which aligns with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,” he added.

According to Kioni, this situation favors Ruto.

“If I were seated in State House, I’d be enjoying this music.”

“The disunity within ODM and UDA paves the way for Ruto’s reelection,” he remarked.

A close ally of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kioni insisted that unless the opposition unites, Ruto’s second term is inevitable.

“If this confusion persists, the opposition will hand him another five years,” he warned.

This comes after Kioni announced that Jubilee had endorsed former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i as the party’s presidential candidate to challenge Ruto in 2027.

