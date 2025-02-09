





Sunday, February 9, 2025 - KBC sports anchor, Caren Kibett, was the talk of social media a few days ago after President William Ruto broke protocol during an official function in Garissa to take selfies with her.

For Caren, it was a big deal for the Head of State to break protocol and take selfies with her and she couldn’t keep calm.

The chocolate-skinned TV beauty seems to be enjoying her newfound fame.

She posted a video flaunting her hourglass figure in the studio before reading the news.

Watch the video.

Beautiful KBC TV anchor, who was over the moon after RUTO broke protocol to take selfies with her, flaunts her hourglass figure in a juicy VIDEO pic.twitter.com/Q2pikPt2ys — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 10, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST