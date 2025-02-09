Murmurs in Parliament over WETANGULA’s appetite young LADIES and foreign trips - He travels along with his mistresses







Sunday, February 9, 2025 - Word has it that National Assembly speaker, Moses Wetangula, has become the subject of heated discussion among MPs over his appetite for foreign trips.

Wetangula has made a habit of attending nearly all trips, even when he can clearly delegate to other officials.

Some MPs claim Wetangula is broke and is using the foreign trips as a way of getting money.

Reports indicate further that Wetangula, whose appetite for women is well known, travels to the foreign trips with his mistresses.

One of his mistresses, who is pregnant, has become a constant figure in the trips.

