Her name is TRIZAH NJOKI - Identity of the MCHELE LADY nabbed by detectives in Lang’ata unmasked! She targets affluent patrons in popular city clubs



Sunday, February 9, 2025 - About two weeks ago, police arrested two “mchele ladies” after a failed attempt to spike a man’s drink at a high-end entertainment joint.

Police disclosed that the pair is suspected of operating as part of a broader syndicate targeting affluent patrons in popular Nairobi night clubs.

A video of the suspects being interrogated by the police at Lang’ata Police Station went viral, prompting netizens to unmask their identities.

One of the ladies in the viral video is called Trizah Njoki.

She locked her Facebook and Instagram accounts after her arrest.





Watch the video if you missed it.

